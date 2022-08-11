A high-profile Saudi delegation to visit Bangladesh soon to discuss energy cooperation: Envoy

Bangladesh

UNB
11 August, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 06:12 pm

Related News

A high-profile Saudi delegation to visit Bangladesh soon to discuss energy cooperation: Envoy

UNB
11 August, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 06:12 pm
File photo
File photo

A high-profile delegation from oil-rich Saudi Arabia will soon visit Bangladesh to discuss cooperation in the energy sector, said the country's ambassador Essa Yussef Essa Alduhailan on Thursday.

Talking to reporters at the Saudi Embassy here, the envoy said his country is one of the key players in balancing oil market and Riyadh and Dhaka are helping each other on many fronts.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) finds Bangladesh as a "top priority country" and is interested in a long-term strategic plan to contribute to the economic growth of the country.

The Saudi ambassador said the soon-to-visit delegation will also discuss with Bangladesh the investment issues.

In response to the letter of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday conveyed his support to Saudi Arabia for hosting the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

"We have excellent relations. We always receive full solidarity," he said, thanking Bangladesh for the support.

The KSA is hosting Expo 2030 in Riyadh and Bangladesh's support to Saudi Arabia reflects the absolute growing relationship between the two brotherly Muslim countries, said the Saudi ambassador.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary handed over the original copy of the president's letter addressed to the Saudi king to Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting at the latter's office.

The Saudi foreign minister expressed his satisfaction with the relationship between Bangladesh and his country and was looking forward to deepening the ties.

The two sides also discussed the ongoing cooperation between them and issues of mutual interest.

Economy / Top News

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan / Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

4h | Panorama
Shafia Siddiqi (left) and Simran Akter (right). Photo: Noor A Alam

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

8h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

26m | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

1h | Videos
Anwar Industrial Group which started with Tk360 capital, now a thousand crore taka company

Anwar Industrial Group which started with Tk360 capital, now a thousand crore taka company

4h | Videos
Is this a new horizon in medical science?

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system