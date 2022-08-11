A high-profile Saudi delegation to visit Bangladesh soon to discuss energy cooperation: Envoy

A high-profile delegation from oil-rich Saudi Arabia will soon visit Bangladesh to discuss cooperation in the energy sector, said the country's ambassador Essa Yussef Essa Alduhailan on Thursday.

Talking to reporters at the Saudi Embassy here, the envoy said his country is one of the key players in balancing oil market and Riyadh and Dhaka are helping each other on many fronts.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) finds Bangladesh as a "top priority country" and is interested in a long-term strategic plan to contribute to the economic growth of the country.

The Saudi ambassador said the soon-to-visit delegation will also discuss with Bangladesh the investment issues.

In response to the letter of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday conveyed his support to Saudi Arabia for hosting the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

"We have excellent relations. We always receive full solidarity," he said, thanking Bangladesh for the support.

The KSA is hosting Expo 2030 in Riyadh and Bangladesh's support to Saudi Arabia reflects the absolute growing relationship between the two brotherly Muslim countries, said the Saudi ambassador.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary handed over the original copy of the president's letter addressed to the Saudi king to Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting at the latter's office.

The Saudi foreign minister expressed his satisfaction with the relationship between Bangladesh and his country and was looking forward to deepening the ties.

The two sides also discussed the ongoing cooperation between them and issues of mutual interest.