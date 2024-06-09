High levels of diarrhoea-causing bacteria in popular street foods including chotpoti: Study

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 01:28 pm

Related News

High levels of diarrhoea-causing bacteria in popular street foods including chotpoti: Study

The study identified pathogens such as E. coli, vibrio SPP, and salmonella, which are known to cause diarrhoea and other stomach ailments.

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 01:28 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The presence of excessive levels of diarrhoea-causing pathogens was found in popular street foods like cholamuri [chickpeas and puffed rice mix], chotpoti, sandwiches, sugarcane juice, aloe vera juice, and mixed salads, according to a study of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA).

The study identified pathogens such as E. coli, vibrio SPP, and salmonella, which are known to cause diarrhoea and other stomach ailments.

BSFA analyzed 450 samples of six different types of street foods for the study titled "Microbial Risks in Street Food and Ready-to-Eat Salad Items at Restaurants and Analysis of Their Potential Risks."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The study said food contamination occurs due to the use of contaminated water, dirty towels, unclean hands, and dusty environments.

It highlighted the lack of hygiene, sanitation, and education among vendors is a significant factor in food contamination.

The lack of hygiene awareness among vendors also leads to contamination of juice mugs and glasses, v further promoting bacterial growth.  

Aloe vera drinks, in particular, were found to contain these types of 

Mohammad Luftar Kabir, the lead scientist at the Centre for Advanced Research Science of Dhaka University, presented the study findings at the BSFA office today (9 June). 

He pointed out the lack of clean water availability and the failure of vendors to follow hygiene rules as key issues. 

Lutfar Kabir stressed the need for training vendors and implementing daily monitoring to ensure the safety of street food

Top News

street food / Bacteria / Diarrhoea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in this striking ‘Electric Blue’ shade. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Changan Hunter: Setting new standards for pickup trucks

17m | Wheels
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

3h | Panorama
The thread work may take several weeks or months depending on the details of the design, as well as on how many people are working on that kantha at a time. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The exquisite Nakshi Kantha industry of Jamalpur

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are all the government's developmental projects successful?

Are all the government's developmental projects successful?

42m | Videos
People in the US can't pay service bills

People in the US can't pay service bills

1h | Videos
Mirkadim’s white cows: Old Dhaka dwellers’ first choice

Mirkadim’s white cows: Old Dhaka dwellers’ first choice

2h | Videos
Fuel oil prices will be lower throughout the year

Fuel oil prices will be lower throughout the year

3h | Videos