High levels of diarrhoea-causing bacteria in popular street foods including chotpoti: Study

The presence of excessive levels of diarrhoea-causing pathogens was found in popular street foods like cholamuri [chickpeas and puffed rice mix], chotpoti, sandwiches, sugarcane juice, aloe vera juice, and mixed salads, according to a study of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA).

The study identified pathogens such as E. coli, vibrio SPP, and salmonella, which are known to cause diarrhoea and other stomach ailments.

BSFA analyzed 450 samples of six different types of street foods for the study titled "Microbial Risks in Street Food and Ready-to-Eat Salad Items at Restaurants and Analysis of Their Potential Risks."

The study said food contamination occurs due to the use of contaminated water, dirty towels, unclean hands, and dusty environments.

It highlighted the lack of hygiene, sanitation, and education among vendors is a significant factor in food contamination.

The lack of hygiene awareness among vendors also leads to contamination of juice mugs and glasses, v further promoting bacterial growth.

Aloe vera drinks, in particular, were found to contain these types of

Mohammad Luftar Kabir, the lead scientist at the Centre for Advanced Research Science of Dhaka University, presented the study findings at the BSFA office today (9 June).

He pointed out the lack of clean water availability and the failure of vendors to follow hygiene rules as key issues.

Lutfar Kabir stressed the need for training vendors and implementing daily monitoring to ensure the safety of street food