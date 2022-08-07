High fuel prices will shrink profits of farmers: Agriculture minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 11:03 pm

Related News

High fuel prices will shrink profits of farmers: Agriculture minister

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 11:03 pm
High fuel prices will shrink profits of farmers: Agriculture minister

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque said the increase in fuel price will not reduce agricultural production, but the profit of the farmers will decrease.

"There will be no problem in irrigation using electric power but agriculture overall, will be affected. The government has been forced to increase the price of fuel to keep the country's economy stable and reasonable amid the global economic turmoil. All of us have to face the situation together," said the minister interacting with journalists at a workshop.

The Bangladesh Rice Research Institute and the Directorate of Agricultural Extension organised the workshop on increasing the production of oil crops and paddy in the hilly areas including Sylhet and Cumilla, at the Shilpakala Academy auditorium in Cumilla on Sunday.

"If we give too much of a subsidy for fuel, our foreign exchange reserve will decline rapidly, which will affect everyone. It is better to be careful from the very beginning and accepting a little trouble for the time being, will bring good in the long run," he added. 

The minister added that the government has been forced to increase the price of fuel so that consumption is reduced to some extent and Bangladesh can survive in a sustainable manner without falling into a disaster like Sri Lanka.

However, after the Russia-Ukraine war started, the agriculture minister had repeatedly said the government will do whatever it takes to make the agriculture sector profitable by providing all the necessary subsidies on the price of fertilizer.

Unfortunately, the government raised the price of urea Tk6 per kg before fuel prices increased.

Top News

Farmers / Fuel Price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

16h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

1d | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

1d | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Is BPC really in loss?

Is BPC really in loss?

7h | Videos
Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

11h | Videos
Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla