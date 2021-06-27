High Court: Why should abusive words against women in divorce papers not be illegal 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 08:51 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking the government to explain why defamatory and abusive words in divorce notices served to women by their husbands should not be declared illegal.  

A virtual bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the ruling after hearing a writ petition filed by a victim.

The court asked the law secretary and the inspector general of registration to reply to the ruling within four weeks.

At the hearing, lawyer Abdullah Al Noman stood for the victim and Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state. 

The petition was filed by a Rakhi K Jaman who is now working at a university in Canada. 

According to the petition, Rakhi, who was the wife of Rakib Muktadir Joardar, was served a divorce notice for the dissolution of their marriage which read that 'the wife is disobedient to husband'.

Rakhi filed the writ petition with the High Court on 2 June this year terming some language of the divorce notice as defaming, irrational, abusive, and contrary to Sharia law. 
   
During the hearing, lawyer Abdullah Al Noman told the court that using such kind of abusive language in divorce papers defames women, creating difficulties and complications for them in future marriages.

Such words are also a clear violation of Section 28 and 32 of the Bangladesh Constitution that ensure the equality of all citizens in terms of caste, religion, race, sex, and personal liberty, he said. 

