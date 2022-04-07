High Court disposes of LafargeHolcim-industries ministry legal battle 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 10:19 pm

Related News

High Court disposes of LafargeHolcim-industries ministry legal battle 

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 10:19 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The High Court has disposed of the legal battle between LafargeHolcim Bangladesh and the industries ministry as the government allowed the company to run its business of crushing and selling aggregates derived from limestones coming from its mines in the north-eastern Indian state of Meghalaya.

In September 2021, the ministry had earlier asked LafargeHolcim to stop the aggregates business as its inquiry committee had found the company crushing aggregates at an unapproved facility in Chhatak, Sunamganj.

The ministry launched its investigation based on complaints from local aggregates crushers and merchants arguing that LafargeHolcim was doing this business with an unfair advantage in taxes and duties.

In these circumstances, the company had filed a petition with the High Court against the ministry's order.

While the legal battle going on, the ministry issued a letter on 27 March to the multinational cement manufacturer, allowing it to produce and sell aggregates in the open market.

According to the letter, the permission will remain valid until the government finalises a policy on producing aggregates by crushing limestone.

After that, the company will need fresh permission under the policy, it added.

LafargeHolcim began crushing and selling aggregates in January 2021, and its profits began to soar with high margins in the construction commodity.

Analysts earlier told The Business Standard that the aggregates business was contributing to around one-fifth of LafargeHolcim's revenue and making up at least one-third of its profits for the first nine months of 2021.

In 2021, the cement maker's sales jumped by 27% year-on-year to Tk2,053 crore and the profit by 64% to Tk388 crore thanks to its aggregates business.

Riding on this growth, it had paid a 25% cash dividend for 2021, the highest since its inception in Bangladesh.

On Thursday, its shares closed at Tk78.90 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), which was slightly lower than the previous session.

Top News

LafargeHolcim / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

11h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

12h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tourist train to run on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route

Tourist train to run on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route

59m | Videos
US targeting Putin’s daughters

US targeting Putin’s daughters

2h | Videos
Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

2h | Videos
Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

4
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma