High Commissioner Zokey Ahad presents credentials to President of Mauritius

UNB
14 June, 2024, 12:50 pm
14 June, 2024, 12:55 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Zokey Ahad, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Mauritius, presented his credentials to President Prithvirajsing Roopun G C S K in a ceremony at the State House. 

President Roopun welcomed Ahad, congratulated him, and expressed good wishes to the President of Bangladesh. 

He highlighted the value Mauritius places on its relations with Bangladesh and encouraged Bangladesh to use Mauritius as a gateway to Africa, leveraging trade facilities offered by COMESA, SADC, and EAC. 

President Roopun appreciated the contributions of Bangladeshi workers in Mauritius, especially in the textile sector, and emphasised the importance of signing pending MoUs/Agreements between the two countries. He fondly recalled his visit to Bangladesh in May 2023.

In response, High Commissioner Ahad conveyed the warm greetings of the President of Bangladesh and expressed gratitude for the cordial cooperation from the Government of Mauritius. 

He assured efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and highlighted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's initiatives to improve the quality of life in Bangladesh, as envisioned by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Ahad mentioned Bangladesh's recent achievements under Sheikh Hasina's leadership on the international stage and appreciated Mauritius for employing Bangladeshi workers. Both officials expressed hope for exploring new avenues of cooperation for mutual benefit.

Russia will remain a reliable partner to Bangladesh, other allies despite "artificial obstacles": Ambassador

Ahad extended an invitation from the President of Bangladesh to President Roopun to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time. Senior officers from the State House and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius, along with Zakaria Bin Amjad, Md. Jahangir Alam, and Md. Asaduzzaman from the Bangladesh Mission, attended the ceremony.

High Commissioner Ahad joined the Bangladesh Mission in Port Louis on 9 June 2024. A career diplomat from the 17th batch of the BCS (Foreign Affairs) Cadre, Ahad has served in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Beijing, The Hague, Manchester, Kolkata, and Kunming since joining the service in 1998.

