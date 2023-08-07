Hero Alom files Tk 50 crore defamation case against BNP leader Rizvi

Bangladesh

UNB
07 August, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 02:38 pm

Related News

Hero Alom files Tk 50 crore defamation case against BNP leader Rizvi

He filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate on Monday

UNB
07 August, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 02:38 pm
Hero Alom. Photo: Collected
Hero Alom. Photo: Collected

Ashraful Alom, popularly known as "Hero Alom", filed a Tk 50 crore defamation case against BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi for making "defamatory remarks" about the YouTuber.

He filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate on Monday.

The court took the statement of the plaintiff and directed the Detective Branch of Police to investigate the allegations and submit a report, said Hero Alam's lawyer Abdullah Munsur Ripon.

Earlier on Sunday, Hero Alam said he visited the DB office to lodge a complaint against the BNP leader but the DB chief advised me to file a case with the court.

On July 18, BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi reportedly branded him 'uneducated' while addressing the march programme of BNP at Bhuban Mohon Shaheed Minar in Rajshahi.

Top News

Hero Alom / BNP / BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

10h | Panorama
Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

12h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

3h | TBS SPORTS
How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

3h | TBS Food
Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

5h | TBS World
Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

16m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic