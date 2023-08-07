Hero Alom files Tk 50 crore defamation case against BNP leader Rizvi

Ashraful Alom, popularly known as "Hero Alom", filed a Tk 50 crore defamation case against BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi for making "defamatory remarks" about the YouTuber.

He filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate on Monday.

The court took the statement of the plaintiff and directed the Detective Branch of Police to investigate the allegations and submit a report, said Hero Alam's lawyer Abdullah Munsur Ripon.

Earlier on Sunday, Hero Alam said he visited the DB office to lodge a complaint against the BNP leader but the DB chief advised me to file a case with the court.

On July 18, BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi reportedly branded him 'uneducated' while addressing the march programme of BNP at Bhuban Mohon Shaheed Minar in Rajshahi.