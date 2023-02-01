Hero Alom defeated in Bogura-4 by-poll by 834 votes

Khorshed Alam
01 February, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 10:48 pm

Hero Alom. Photo: Collected
Hero Alom. Photo: Collected

Hero Alom has lost the Bogura-4 by-poll by a margin of only 834 votes.

Grand Alliance-backed candidate AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen has unofficially won the Bogura-4 (Nandigram-Kahalu) by-election, Bogura by-election Returning Officer and Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam confirmed to The Business Standard at around 8:30pm on Wednesday (1 February).

Tansen bagged 20,405 votes in this seat. His closest candidate Ashraful Hossen Alom alias Hero Alom got 19,571 votes.

Hero Alom ran for two seats in Bogura that fell vacant after the resignation of BNP lawmakers as part of their anti-government movement.

Alom stood as an independent candidate for the Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) and Bogura-6 (Sadar) parliamentary seats and hoped to win both if there is a "fair election".

Hero Alom also lost his security deposit in the by-election of Bogra-6 (Sadar) constituency.

According to the rules of the Election Commission, a candidate must have at least one vote more than one-eighth of the total valid votes cast (casting votes) to secure the security deposit.

But in this by-election Alom bagged 5,274, which does not constitute 8% of the total votes needed for deposit protection, said Zakir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bogura by-election.

