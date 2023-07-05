Hero Alom says he was attacked by 'women thugs' in Dhaka's Mohakhali

Hero Alom says he was attacked by 'women thugs' in Dhaka's Mohakhali

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Ashraful Hossen Alom alias Hero Alom, an independent candidate for Dhaka-17 by-election, alleged on Wednesday that he was attacked by a group of women and teenagers at Sattala slum in Dhaka's Mohakhali area while campaigning.

He claimed that he had been attacked repeatedly.

Hero Alom said a group of 20-25 women stopped him while he was going to the Sattala slum in Mohakhali through the icddr,b entrance. When he tried to enter the slum avoiding the barrier, the women along with some teenagers attacked him, he said.

At one point during "repeated attacks," Hero Alom said he took shelter in the icddr,b complex.

Claiming that the attackers were "Awami League activists," Hero Alom said, "I was attacked by female thugs when conducting election campaign in Sattala slum area. They were all Awami League leaders and activists."

"I'll go to the Election Commission to lodge a complaint for this assault," he added.

Officer-in-Charge of Banani police station Mostafizur Rahman said Hero Alam and some slum residents locked into a scuffle in Sattala slum area. "I sent forces immediately after hearing the news. No complaint has been filed yet regarding the issue."

Hero Alam / Hero Alom / attacked

