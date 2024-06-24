Heritage corner to be set up at Ctg Zilla Parishad tower

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 01:05 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 02:43 am

Related News

Heritage corner to be set up at Ctg Zilla Parishad tower

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 01:05 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 02:43 am
Heritage corner to be set up at Ctg Zilla Parishad tower

The initiative of setting up a heritage corner at the Chattogram Zilla Parishad tower and publishing the book 'Chirantan Chattogram' will be a historic work, according to sociologist Dr Anupam Sen.

He made the remark at a views-exchange meeting at the Chattogram Zilla Parishad auditorium on Sunday (23 June) afternoon.

In the meeting, proposals were presented on the initiative and experts gave their opinions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chattogram Zilla Parishad Chairman ATM Pearul Islam, former principal secretary MA Karim, Bangla Academy DG poet Muhammad Nurul Huda, poet and journalist Abul Momen, Daily Azadi Editor MA Malek, PHP Family Chairman Sufi Mizanur Rahman, Ispahani Group owner Salman Ispahani, former professor of Chittagong University Dr Abul Kashem, and former vice-chancellor of Kabi Nazrul University Mohit Ul Alam participated in the meeting among others.

Chattogram / zila parishad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

7h | Features
The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

11h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

18h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

4h | Videos
Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

5h | Videos
What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

6h | Videos
Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

7h | Videos