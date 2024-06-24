Heritage corner to be set up at Ctg Zilla Parishad tower

The initiative of setting up a heritage corner at the Chattogram Zilla Parishad tower and publishing the book 'Chirantan Chattogram' will be a historic work, according to sociologist Dr Anupam Sen.

He made the remark at a views-exchange meeting at the Chattogram Zilla Parishad auditorium on Sunday (23 June) afternoon.

In the meeting, proposals were presented on the initiative and experts gave their opinions.

Chattogram Zilla Parishad Chairman ATM Pearul Islam, former principal secretary MA Karim, Bangla Academy DG poet Muhammad Nurul Huda, poet and journalist Abul Momen, Daily Azadi Editor MA Malek, PHP Family Chairman Sufi Mizanur Rahman, Ispahani Group owner Salman Ispahani, former professor of Chittagong University Dr Abul Kashem, and former vice-chancellor of Kabi Nazrul University Mohit Ul Alam participated in the meeting among others.