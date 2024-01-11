Here's a look at all the facilities enjoyed by cabinet members in Bangladesh

As the 12th national polls conclude, a new cabinet, composed of 25 ministers and 11 state ministers, has been formed to steer the state for the next five years.

While the responsibilities of cabinet members involve the monumental task of state management, they are accompanied by a set of privileges.

According to "The Ministers, Ministers of State and Deputy Ministers (Remuneration and Privileges) Act", a comprehensive list of at least 13 distinct benefits - including cars, housing, and medical coverage - are offered to those holding a ministerial, state minister, or deputy minister position.

Here is the list of facilities enjoyed by the cabinet members:



Salary: Upon assuming ministerial roles, the Members of Parliament as ministers receive Tk1.05 lakh, state ministers get Tk92,000 and deputy ministers are entitled to Tk86,500 as salaries.

Rent: In addition to a well-furnished government residence, ministers, state ministers, and deputy ministers can also claim monthly rents if they choose to live in their own or rented accommodations. For ministers, the rent claim is Tk80k, while for state ministers, and deputy ministers it is Tk70k.

Home Decoration and Utilities: Ministers receive an annual sum of Tk5 lakh for home decoration, while state ministers and deputy ministers receive Tk4 lakh. The government covers the entire cost of electricity, gas, water, and telephone services in their residences.

Vehicle: Each cabinet member is provided with a government-funded car. Besides, they are entitled to use a jeep owned by any organisation or office under their ministry for official purposes, especially when traveling to their constituencies. Fuel expenses are covered at a rate equivalent to 18 liters of fuel oil per day.

Medical coverage: Cabinet members enjoy comprehensive medical coverage described as "unlimited", but proper documentation, in the form of expenditure vouchers, must be submitted to the Cabinet Department.

Hosting allowance: Upon assuming office, cabinet members host a diverse array of guests, including both local and foreign visitors, as well as constituents with various needs. Thus, cabinet members receive a monthly hosting allowance of Tk10,000. State ministers and deputy ministers receive Tk7,500 and Tk5,000, respectively.

Air travel allowance: An annual air travel allowance of Tk10 lakh is provided to each minister, state minister, and deputy minister.

Support Staff: Ministers and state ministers have the discretion to appoint a Private Secretary (PS) of Deputy Secretary rank. Additionally, they receive an assistant private secretary, two personal officers, one foreman, one attendant, two office assistants, and one cook. State ministers and deputy ministers have a similar support staff arrangement, albeit with some variations.

Area development funds: For the development of mosques, temples, and charitable works in their respective areas, ministers are allocated Tk10 lakh annually, while state ministers and deputy ministers receive Tk7.5 lakh and Tk5 lakh, respectively. Notably, this fund is audit-free.

Chief Whip and Leader of the Opposition

As per the Warrant of Precedence, both the Chief Whip and the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament hold a full ministerial rank. In this capacity, the Leader of the Opposition enjoys identical privileges to a full minister, including the provision of a private secretary (PS), an assistant private secretary (APS), two personal officers, a carrier, two office assistants, and a cook.

The opposition leader is allocated eight policemen and two gunmen for security. Car benefits are also extended to the opposition leader, mirroring the perks received by ministers.

Similar to cabinet ministers, the Leader of the Opposition is entitled to government accommodation, with all associated expenses covered by the government.

Meanwhile, the Chief Whip holds the status equivalent to that of a Minister of State, entitling to the privileges associated with the crucial parliamentary roles.