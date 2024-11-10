Here are some alternative routes to use as RMG workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 01:19 pm

Several roads and sub-roads can serve as alternatives to reach Tongi from Joydebpur on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

Traffic halted in Gazipur-Mymensingh Highway on 10 November 2024. Photo: TBS
Traffic halted in Gazipur-Mymensingh Highway on 10 November 2024. Photo: TBS

An over-24-hour road blockade by RMG workers in Gazipur over unpaid wages resulted in a 20-kilometre-long traffic congestion on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, completely halting the commute and transportation of goods on the road.

To alleviate the inconvenience caused by the road blockade, the Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) has urged everyone to use alternative routes, said Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, deputy police commissioner (traffic) of GMP.

According to GMP's Traffic Division sources, several roads and sub-roads can serve as alternatives to reach Tongi from Joydebpur on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

Passengers travelling from Tangail to Dhaka or vice versa can use the Tongi-Ashulia Chandra road, which runs south of the Turag River on the southern edge of Gazipur city. This road allows Tangail residents to easily travel to and from Dhaka.

Additionally, people from Mymensingh can get to the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway via the Joydebpur Railway Station, passing through Chandana Chowrasta, Dhirasram-Bonamala, and the Tongi Station Road area, GMP sources said

However, GMP traffic sources recommended larger passenger and cargo vehicles bypass the narrow Joydebpur-Dhirasram-Bonamala road and instead take the Joydebpur Rajbari Road through Dhirasram.

These larger vehicles can then take the regional bypass highway via Pubail and the 300-feet road to Dhaka.

Moreover, passengers can also travel to and from Dhaka by train from Joydebpur Railway Station if they prefer.

