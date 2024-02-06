Helpline 333-4 launched for reporting environmental complaints

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 06:47 pm

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury inaugurated the service in the meeting regarding the construction of smart ministry organised in the meeting room of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change today (6 February). Photo: Courtesy
The National Information and Service Helpline '333-4' has been launched to report any complaints related to the environment.

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury inaugurated the service in the meeting regarding the construction of smart ministry organised in the meeting room of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change today (6 February).  

Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present at the meeting.

Besides, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between A2I, ICT Department and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to make the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change a Smart Ministry and to facilitate cooperation and coordination in its overall digital transformation.  

On behalf of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the secretary of the Ministry Dr Farhina Ahmed and Project Director (Joint Secretary) Md Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan signed the MoU on behalf of A2I.

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said this MoU will widen the range of digital initiatives aimed at improving government services, increasing internal efficiency and increasing citizen involvement in addition to setting up facilities for citizens to report complaints to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. 

E-tickets will be arranged at various tourists centers including safari parks under the ministry in collaboration with the A2I programme, he said.  

He further mentioned that ADP Tracker will be arranged to implement the Ministry's Annual Development Program and review its progress. 

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be integrated in the ministry's institutional memory preservation and planning and policy formulation," he added.

