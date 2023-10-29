Helper dies as bus set on fire in Demra

A bus of Shikor Paribahan was torched at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram around 9am on Sunday (29 October) morning. Photo: Shariful Islam

A bus helper was killed and another injured after unidentified miscreants set fire to a bus of Wasim Paribahan in the capital's Demra in the early hours today (29 October).

The deceased have been identified as Nayem, 22, and the injured as Robiul, 25.

"They were sleeping inside the bus when it was set on fire around 3am," Jahirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Demra Police Station, said.

He said the fire service rushed to the spot after getting the report of the incident and doused the fire.

Nayem's body has been sent to the Mitford Hospital morgue, and Robiul is currently undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

"He sustained 17% burn injury," Jahirul said.

Bus torched at Baitul Mukarram

Another bus of Shekhar Paribahan was torched at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram, the venue for AL's yesterday peace rally, around 9am today morning.

Fire service rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, Fire Service and Civil Defence control room said.

No casualties were reported yet in the fire.