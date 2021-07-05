Hefazat leaders to meet home minister tonight 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 10:13 pm

Related News

Hefazat leaders to meet home minister tonight 

The Hefazat leader said that they would discuss various issues including the reopening of Qawmi madrasa and release of arrested leaders and activists of the party

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 10:13 pm
Photo:TBS
Photo:TBS

A group of Hefazat leaders is going to meet Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday night to discuss on recent issues. 

Hefazat-e-Islam Ameer Junayed Babunagari will also participate in the discussion at the minister's official residence, the party's Secretary General Nurul Islam Jihadi confirmed.  

The Hefazat leader said that they would discuss various issues including the reopening of Qawmi madrasa and release of arrested leaders and activists of the party.

Several numbers of Hefazat leaders and activists were arrested on charges of destroying public properties and carrying out subversive activities during the celebration of Bangladesh's 50 years of independence at the end of March.

Following the incident, Hefazat leaders had earlier met the home minister twice and pursued him to realise their demands.

Top News

Hefazat Leaders / Home Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

6
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making