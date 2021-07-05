Hefazat leaders to meet home minister tonight 

A group of Hefazat leaders is going to meet Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday night to discuss on recent issues.

Hefazat-e-Islam Ameer Junayed Babunagari will also participate in the discussion at the minister's official residence, the party's Secretary General Nurul Islam Jihadi confirmed.

The Hefazat leader said that they would discuss various issues including the reopening of Qawmi madrasa and release of arrested leaders and activists of the party.

Several numbers of Hefazat leaders and activists were arrested on charges of destroying public properties and carrying out subversive activities during the celebration of Bangladesh's 50 years of independence at the end of March.

Following the incident, Hefazat leaders had earlier met the home minister twice and pursued him to realise their demands.