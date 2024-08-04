Hefazat expresses solidarity with protesters' 'Long March to Dhaka' programme

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Ameer Shah Muhibullah Babunagari called upon the countrymen to to take part in the long march to Dhaka programme announced by the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

He made the call expressing solidarity with the programme in a statement sent to the media today (4 August).

The Anti-discrimination Student Movement announced a "Long March to Dhaka" programme tomorrow to press home their one-point demand of resignation of the current government.