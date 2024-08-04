Hefazat expresses solidarity with protesters' 'Long March to Dhaka' programme

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 10:15 pm

Related News

Hefazat expresses solidarity with protesters' 'Long March to Dhaka' programme

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 10:15 pm
Hefazat expresses solidarity with protesters&#039; &#039;Long March to Dhaka&#039; programme

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Ameer Shah Muhibullah Babunagari called upon the countrymen to to take part in the long march to Dhaka programme announced by the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. 

He made the call expressing solidarity with the programme in a statement sent to the media today (4 August).

The Anti-discrimination Student Movement announced a "Long March to Dhaka" programme tomorrow to press home their one-point demand of resignation of the current government.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hefazat-e-Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

4h | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

23h | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

1d | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

1d | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

1d | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

1d | Videos