Hefazat calls for president's resignation, ban on AL

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has called for President Mohammad Shahabuddin's resignation and ban on the Awami League as a political party.

"While President Shahabuddin initially acknowledged receiving the resignation letter of the former prime minister during a national address, he denied it in a recent interview, thereby contradicting himself and simultaneously violating his oath," said the party yesterday (22 October) in a statement signed by its Secretary General Maulana Sajedur Rahman.

"We consider this president, loyal to fascist [former premier] Sheikh Hasina, an enemy of the July Revolution and demand his immediate removal. Anyone who betrays the spirit of the July Revolution will be denounced as a public enemy," adds the statement.

In the statement, Hefazat also praised the interim government for cancelling the national days, 7 March and 15 August, mentioning that they were "created by fascists."

Hefazat called on the interim government to ban the Awami League and its affiliated organisations for their involvement in the BDR mutiny, the Shapla Chattar incident on 5 May 2013, and genocide against students and the public in 2021 and 2024.

In the statement, the party said the failure to ban AL-affiliated organisations had given them repeated opportunities to conspire against the revolution.

"To ensure the success of the student and public revolution, there is no alternative but to ban the Awami League," it read.