Heavy traffic woes in Dhaka ahead of major events

Dhaka commuters faced severe traffic congestion from early this morning, a situation expected to persist throughout the day due to multiple significant events.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has advised residents to keep extra time for travel as several major roads might be blocked due to the "Rath Jatra" Hindu festival and the "Bangla Blockade" protests against the quota system.

Adding to the congestion, the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams are set to begin at 2:00pm today, coinciding with the first working day of the week.

Ariful Islam Rony, assistant commissioner of Mohakhali Traffic zone told TBS that amid all sorts of adversaries, a vehicle overturned on Moghbazar flyover this morning, and since then vehicular movement has come to a halt at Mogbazar Mohakhali road.

SM Mehedi Hasan, joint commissioner (South) of DMP's Traffic Division, said at a press conference this morning that a rally for the Hindu community's Rath Jatra celebration would traverse many of Dhaka's roads.

"Significant events like the ongoing anti-quota movement are expected to exacerbate traffic congestion in the city," he noted.

"We try to give advance warnings about traffic movement. Traffic conditions in Dhaka change with different programs. Sunday is the first working day of the week, and traffic movement is higher compared to other days," said Hasan.

"Today, there is the Rath Jatra of the Hindu community, starting from Swamibagh ISKCON temple and ending at Lalbagh. Devotees from various parts of Dhaka will travel to Old Dhaka for the Rath Jatra," he added.

Regarding the ongoing anti-quota movement, Hasan mentioned, "For several days, there has been a student movement against quotas. As a result, traffic congestion is likely to increase in Old Dhaka, Ramna, Motijheel, Shahbagh, Dhanmondi, Gulistan, Lalbagh, and Wari areas from this evening. We request those travelling in these areas to start their journeys with ample time in hand."

Discussing the measures against persistent traffic jams, Hasan said, "We have undertaken several initiatives to address permanent traffic congestion. The situation at Mohakhali bus terminal has improved compared to two months ago. We enforce laws uniformly for motorcycles, private cars, and buses."

However, he emphasised that enforcement alone cannot solve the problem, stating, "We have about 3,000 personnel enforcing laws on two crore people. There is a need for awareness among road users. If they are aware, we do not have to face this situation.