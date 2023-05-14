Flood threats grow in Saint Martin’s Island

The only coral reef island in the country, Saint Martin's Island, is feeling the full effects of Cyclone Mocha.

Several trees and houses were damaged till 2:30am, said Vibhishan Kanti Das, additional deputy commissioner (General) and Cyclone Control Centre Head of Cox's Bazar.

He said there is regular communication with the public representatives and officials of St. Martin's.

Trees and several houses were reported destroyed in different parts of the island due to strong winds which started from 1 pm.

Quoting information from the Meteorological Office, he said the wind speed has reached 90 kilometres per hour and there is also a strong possibility of flooding.

Vibhishan Kanti Das said the strong gales may decrease after 4pm.

Meanwhile, the level of wind has increased in Teknaf, Ukhia and Cox's Bazar coasts, combined with incessant rains and rougher seas.

Cox's Bazar Regional Meteorological Office Chief (Acting) Meteorologist Abdur Rahman said till 12 noon, Cox's Bazar has recorded 22mm of rain while 7mm has been recorded in St Martin's.

Rains may increase once the cyclone crosses the coast.

In this situation, about three lakh people have come and taken shelter in various shelters in Cox's Bazar, said Vibhishan Kanti Das.

He said 236,000 people have come to official shelters so far. Apart from this, people have taken refuge in different places. It is estimated that around 300,000 people have reached shelters.

Heavy rains, strong winds wreak havoc on Saint Martin's Island

The impact of Cyclone Mocha is being felt in the remote Saint Martin's Island, which is being pelted by heavy rains and winds. The water level has also risen several feet above normal.

Meteorologists say the first and most powerful blow of the super cyclone Mocha will hit St Martin's Island.

Nazir Hossain, the upazila parishad member of the Ward-4 of Cox's Bazar, said rainfall began around 1:30pm, adding the wind was gathering speeds.

Trees were uprooted in many places and houses were damaged, but a full assessment would be done once the cyclone passes, Nazir said.

Meanwhile, with the increase in the intensity of the wind, the mobile communication system has also broken down.

Attempts to contact a number of locals on mobile failed.

Teknaf Upazila Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Kamruzzaman told The Business Standard that 2.28 lakh people have taken shelter in 636 shelters in Cox's Bazar district.

Among them, 6,000 people are staying in 37 shelters in Saint Martin's Island.

Meanwhile, Zubair, a resident of Shahpari Island, told TBS that the wind gradually increased after one o'clock. Now it is raining with strong winds.

Yamin, a resident of Ward-6 in St. Martin's Island, told TBS that people began returning to their homes from shelters in the morning.

Many were moving their cattle to safer places.

The average height of the island is only 3.6 metres and the island is also threatened with high tides of 10-12 feet.