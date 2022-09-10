Heavy rainfall expected till Tuesday

The world's leading weather forecast models have indicated the possibility of increased rainfall across the country in the next couple of days due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

"Due to the formation of a depression in the Bay of Bengal, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall across the country from Saturday to Tuesday. The rainfall will be heavier in the coastal areas in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar," said Mostafa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on weather and climate at Saskatchewan University in Canada.

"The depression intensifying into a cyclonic storm is not likely to hit Bangladesh. It might hit Odisha state in India. The fishermen of the coastal region of Bangladesh should completely avoid the sea for these two days," said Mostafa Kamal Palash.

"Analysing satellite and radar images today (Saturday), it appears that the coastal districts of Khulna and Barishal divisions are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Weather forecast models are pointing to the possibility of a continuous increase in rainfall from today onwards," he said.

He also said the other districts with a possibility of heavy rainfall include Noakhali, Feni, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Cumilla, Faridpur, Madaripur, Tangail, Gazipur, Brahmanbaria, Sirajganj, Pabna, Rajshahi, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Meherpur, Rajbari, Magura, And Jashore.

Mostafa Kamal Palash advised farmers not to apply fertilisers to the land during the next couple of days as it will wash away due to heavy rainfall.

He also said there is a possibility of another depression in the Bay of Bengal after 20 September.