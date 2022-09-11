Heavy rainfall across the country until 13 Sep

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 10:05 pm
Heavy rainfall across the country until 13 Sep

Chill in rain: Heavy downpour on Monday brought respite to residents of Dhaka from scorching heat and humid weather. Instead of taking shelter, many people were seen enjoying the rain on the roads and on rooftops. The photo was taken from the TSC area of Dhaka University in the afternoon. Photo: TBS
The weather department has predicted that the ongoing heavy rainfall created due to the depression at the Bay of Bengal will continue until Tuesday. 

The low will weaken in next 24 hours and move towards the plain land through Odisha and towards Chhatishgarh through West Bengal afterwards. 

Mostafa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on weather and climate at Saskatchewan University in Canada, said that the depression was prevailing at the south-east of the coastal areas of Odisha and moving towards north-east of India at a speed of 25 km per hour. The depression will weaken in next 24 hours but the impact will remain there until 13 September.    

He also said that Khulna and Barishal division is likely to get the highest rainfall.

Mostafa Kamal said that there may be 250mm to 350mm shower in the coastal districts of Khulna and Barishal division until 14 September while there may be 200mm to 300mm rainfall in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, 150mm to 200mm in Dhaka and Mymensingh, and 200mm to 300mm rainfall in Sylhet division.  In Rajshahi and Rangpur division, the downpour will be 100mm to 200mm.

There is possibility of 2 ft to 4 ft rise in the tide water level in Khulna and Barishal division on Sunday and Monday, he added.  
Besides, there is possibility of another depression at the Bay of Bengal after 20 September, said Mostafa Kamal. 

