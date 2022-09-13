Heavy rain, gridlock on Airport Road make Dhaka commuters suffer 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 02:53 pm

Related News

Heavy rain, gridlock on Airport Road make Dhaka commuters suffer 

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 02:53 pm
Photo: Collected from a Facebook post of Ashiq Ul Islam Sourav
Photo: Collected from a Facebook post of Ashiq Ul Islam Sourav

Commuters in Dhaka have been suffering immensely since Tuesday morning due to heavy monsoon rain coupled with a massive gridlock on Airport Road.

Hundreds of vehicles, mainly carrying office goers and students, were seen stuck on the route as it was submerged under water due to the incessant rain.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Assistant Commissioner of Gulshan Traffic Zone Mostafizur Rahman, said, "Many roads got submerged under water due to heavy rain. 

"Besides, the traffic situation became critical due to the various ongoing development works in the capital. Gazipur-bound vehicles were moving very slowly to avoid accidents. This resulted in tailbacks in adjacent areas."

"However, the situation has started to improve," he added at 2pm.

To make matters worse, several key streets had to be closed down due to VIP movement this morning, said traffic police sources.

Meanwhile, netizens took to Facebook to complain that they missed flights, important appointments, and were also late to work due to today's unfavourable traffic situation. 

Many even posted on different social media groups suggesting others avoid the route if possible.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / Airport Road / Traffic gridlock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

5h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

5h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The state of CAG: 'US report is not entirely true'

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

20m | Videos
Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

4h | Videos
How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

5h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’