Heavy rain, gridlock on Airport Road make Dhaka commuters suffer 

Commuters in Dhaka have been suffering immensely since Tuesday morning due to heavy monsoon rain coupled with a massive gridlock on Airport Road.

Hundreds of vehicles, mainly carrying office goers and students, were seen stuck on the route as it was submerged under water due to the incessant rain.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Assistant Commissioner of Gulshan Traffic Zone Mostafizur Rahman, said, "Many roads got submerged under water due to heavy rain.

"Besides, the traffic situation became critical due to the various ongoing development works in the capital. Gazipur-bound vehicles were moving very slowly to avoid accidents. This resulted in tailbacks in adjacent areas."

"However, the situation has started to improve," he added at 2pm.

To make matters worse, several key streets had to be closed down due to VIP movement this morning, said traffic police sources.

Meanwhile, netizens took to Facebook to complain that they missed flights, important appointments, and were also late to work due to today's unfavourable traffic situation.

Many even posted on different social media groups suggesting others avoid the route if possible.

