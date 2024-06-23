Heavy rain expected across Bangladesh: BMD forecast

Bangladesh

UNB
23 June, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 12:10 pm

Two young girls wait in the rain as they head to classes. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Two young girls wait in the rain as they head to classes. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted widespread rain and thundershowers across all divisions, including Dhaka, within the next 24 hours starting from 9am today.

According to the latest update from the BMD, "Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at many places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions. A few places in the Chattogram division and some locations in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions will also experience similar weather conditions. Moderately heavy to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions."

Tangail recorded the highest rainfall in the country, with 108 mm over the 24 hours leading up to 6am today. This significant rainfall is indicative of the active monsoon season currently affecting the region.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The BMD has noted that the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the north Bay. This active monsoon system is contributing to the increased rainfall and storm activity across the country.

Slight rises in both day and night temperatures are anticipated across Bangladesh. Khagrachhari experienced the highest temperature at 35.8°C, while the lowest temperature was recorded in Netrakona at 24°C over the past 24 hours up to 6am today.

