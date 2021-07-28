Heavy rain in Cox's Bazar kills 20 including 6 Rohingyas in 24 hours

At least 20 people, including six Rohingyas, were killed in the last 24 hours after heavy rain triggered landslides and flash floods in Cox's Bazar.



The landslides also damaged several houses while the flood inundated several villages of the district, harming the shrimp farms and croplands.

5 of the same family killed in Teknaf

In Teknaf, five children of the same family were killed in their house due to a landslide at 2am on Wednesday. Later, the locals rescued the bodies.

In a separate incident, a man named Rakim Ali, 47, was killed in a landslide in Teknaf's Whykong area on Tuesday.

Heavy rains in Cox's Bazar also killed six Rohingyas, including a child, on Tuesday. At least five more people were injured at the same time.

Meanwhile, the bodies of three locals who went missing in flash floods in Ukhia were recovered on Wednesday.

Death toll rises in Maheshkhali



An old man and a teenager were killed due to a landslide in two separate unions in Maheshkhali.

On the other hand, a teenager named Morsheda Begum, 14, died when a hill collapsed in the Sipahipara area of Chhota Maheshkhali Union.

On the other hand, three bodies were rescued from a canal in the Dargahpara area in Eidgaon Upazila by firefighters and locals at around 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

Rain will continue: Met Office



Assistant Meteorologist of Cox's Bazar Meteorological Office Abdur Rahman said that heavy rain is likely to continue on Thursday.

"Cox's Bazar district recorded 134 mm of rainfall from 12pm on Monday to 12pm on Wednesday and it is likely to stay the same way on Thursday. There is also a risk of further landslides and flash floods. We have hoisted cautionary signal 3 in the maritime ports," Rahman added.

