Heavy downpour drenches Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 09:56 am

File Photo.
File Photo.

A heavy downpour drenched Dhaka residents this morning.

It started raining at around 9am, before that the sky was cloudy - hinting the impending rainstorm.

Commuters suffered greatly due to the rain as many office goers and students got drenched by the heavy rain. 

Many also couldn't find any public transport to reach their destination - forcing them to walk through the rain. 

The rain caused waterlogging in many places in the city, which resulted in traffic jams. 

However, Dhaka's air quality remained unhealthy for sensitive groups, despite the rain last evening and this morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 110 at 8:43 am, Dhaka ranked 7th in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

Yesterday, the Met Office predicted rain or thundershowers in parts of the country including Dhaka in 24 hours

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions," said the Met Office bulletin.

A Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and Rajshahi district and it may continue, according to the bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, said the bulletin.

Meanwhile, a trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and the adjoining area.

