Heavy crowds but smooth Eid travel at Paturia Ghat

A large number of holidaymakers have been thronging the Paturia-Daulatdia ferry ghats since this morning (15 June) to cross the river.

Despite the heavy traffic, cattle-laden vehicles are crossing smoothly due to strict monitoring by law enforcement agencies.

The number of ferries has been increased for Eid-ul-Adha.

Authorities have taken steps to ensure a hassle-free journey for the people of 21 southeastern regions.

Deputy General Manager of BIWTC, Khaled Newaz, reported that 20 ferries are operating on the route. Additional police are ensuring smooth travel and prioritizing cattle-laden vehicles to reach their markets, said Superintendent of Manikganj Police Md Golam Azad.