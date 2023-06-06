Heatwave likely to continue for 5 to 6 days: Met office

Bangladesh

UNB
06 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 04:59 pm

Related News

Heatwave likely to continue for 5 to 6 days: Met office

UNB
06 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 04:59 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The prevailing mild, moderate and severe heatwave may continue for five to six more days across the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Due to excessive moisture incursion, the discomfort may continue, it said.

"A severe heatwave is sweeping Rajshahi and Pabna and it is likely to continue. Besides, a mild to moderate heat wave is lashing Dhaka, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna and Barishal divisions and parts of Rajshahi division and the regions of Chattogram, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali and Bandarban," according to the morning bulletin of Met office.

Besides, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it added.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, as per the bulletin.

The weather office recorded the highest rainfall of 14mm in Rangamati in 24 hours till 6 am on Tuesday.

The highest temperature was recorded at 40.7 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi on Monday, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees in Bandarban on Tuesday. In the capital the highest temperature was 38.6 degree Celsius on Monday.

Top News

Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends of 2023

1h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

5h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

1d | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

2d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

2d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage