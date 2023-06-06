Heatwave likely to continue for 5 to 6 days: Met office

The prevailing mild, moderate and severe heatwave may continue for five to six more days across the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Due to excessive moisture incursion, the discomfort may continue, it said.

"A severe heatwave is sweeping Rajshahi and Pabna and it is likely to continue. Besides, a mild to moderate heat wave is lashing Dhaka, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna and Barishal divisions and parts of Rajshahi division and the regions of Chattogram, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali and Bandarban," according to the morning bulletin of Met office.

Besides, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it added.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, as per the bulletin.

The weather office recorded the highest rainfall of 14mm in Rangamati in 24 hours till 6 am on Tuesday.

The highest temperature was recorded at 40.7 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi on Monday, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees in Bandarban on Tuesday. In the capital the highest temperature was 38.6 degree Celsius on Monday.