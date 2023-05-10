Heatwave to continue, rain likely in Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions: Met office

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rains or thundershowers at one of two places over the Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

According to the met office bulletin released on Wednesday (10 May), "Severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Chuadanga, Kushtia and Patuakhali and mild to moderate heatwave is on elsewhere in the country, and it may continue."

The weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country it said adding that day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low over southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea moved north-northwestward and intensified into a depression, then into a deep depression over southeast Bay and adjoining area.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted Distant Cautionary Signal No 1.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution.