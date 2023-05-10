Heatwave to continue, rain likely in Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions: Met office

Bangladesh

UNB
10 May, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 01:16 pm

Related News

Heatwave to continue, rain likely in Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions: Met office

UNB
10 May, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 01:16 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rains or thundershowers at one of two places over the Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

According to the met office bulletin released on Wednesday (10 May), "Severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Chuadanga, Kushtia and Patuakhali and mild to moderate heatwave is on elsewhere in the country, and it may continue."

The weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country it said adding that day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low over southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea moved north-northwestward and intensified into a depression, then into a deep depression over southeast Bay and adjoining area.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted Distant Cautionary Signal No 1.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution.

Top News

Bangladesh / Heatwave / Weather forecast / BMD

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

1h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

1h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

6h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

18h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

18h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

19h | TBS World
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter