Heatstroke claims at least 20 lives in 5 days

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A scorching heatwave is wreaking havoc across Bangladesh, with record-breaking temperatures turning deadly, at least 20 people have died from heatstroke in different parts of the country over the past five days, according to TBS analysis of multiple media reports.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued a public health advisory urging caution and outlining preventative measures against heatstroke. Hospitals are on high alert, but health officials emphasise individual responsibility in staying safe during this extreme heat.

The first heatstroke fatality of the year occurred on 19 April when 70-year-old Shahjada Saleh Ahmed Shah succumbed to the heat in Anwara Upazila, Chattogram. Since then, a grim pattern has emerged with daily deaths reported – two on 20 April, five on 21 April, eight on 22 April, and four yesterday.

These deaths have been reported from across the country, including Dhaka, Chuadanga, Pabna, Gazipur, and several other districts.  The victims represent a cross-section of society, including farmers, rickshaw pullers, police officers, office workers, housewives, and businessmen.

Heatwave spreads to over 50 districts

The ongoing heatwave, which started in early April, has now affected more than 50 districts, as per the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

BMD Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid told TBS, "The intensity of heatwaves has been rising in Bangladesh over the past decade. Each year surpasses the previous one in terms of heat. Last year, the country experienced a 21-day heatwave, a record that might be broken this year. 

"Although a few districts, like 2-3 in Sylhet division and 4-5 in Chattogram division, have relatively lower temperatures, most districts have temperatures above 36 degrees Celsius."

Yesterday, the highest temperature in the country was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius in Ishwardi, Rajshahi. Besides, 40.4 was recorded in Jashore and Khulna, and  40.2 in Khepupara, Patuakhali. The temperature in Dhaka was 38.4 degrees Celsius.

Heatstroke / Heatwave

