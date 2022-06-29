Heated exchange of words between Moshiur and Harun animates the House for a while

The Parliament on Wednesday witnessed an exchange of unpleasant words between Opposition Chief Whip Moshiur Rahman and BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid taking the members by surprise.

Moshiur, a Jatiya Party MP, got angry when Harun advised him to move to the Treasury Bench during a discussion over proposed amendments to Finance Bill 2022.

"Harun often quoted from holy Quran partially just for creating hype," the JP leader said.

Responding from the side bench, Harun advised Moshiur to rather sit on the Treasury Bench.

An offended Moshiur then challenged the BNP lawmaker saying, "Who are you to suggest this? Are you the chief whip?"

At this stage, addressing the speaker, Moshiur said if he (Harun) behaves this way in future, "I will not allow him to speak."

Earlier, Harun complained that the speaker gave them limited time while Treasury Bench lawmakers were allowed to speak longer.

He also sought protection from the speaker as ruling Awami League lawmakers thumbed the benches when Harun started his speech.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury also reacted to Harun saying that she is running the House as per rules of procedure and always try to give maximum time to opposition lawmakers.

Besides, BNP lawmaker Rumeen Farhana termed the budget session as "Padma Bridge session".

She said that AL lawmakers talked about the bridge or against BNP more than the budget issues.