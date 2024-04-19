Heat wave may intensity further: Met Office alert

The prevailing heat wave may continue and increase further in the next 72 hours, the Met Office said in an alert today (19 April).

Due to increasing moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase, reads the fourth heatwave alert of the month.

Around 1:30pm today the temperature was 36°C in Dhaka.

Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia and mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Dinajpur, Rangamati, Chandpur, Khulna, Satkhira, Barishal and Patuakhali and it may continue.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, reads the bulletin.

The Met Office also predicted that rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.