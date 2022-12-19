'Hearts of the people of Bangladesh and Argentina are dearly united by football'

Bangladesh

UNB
19 December, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 09:32 pm

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has congratulated the friendly people of the Argentine Republic for winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 Championship.

"I believe, hearts of the people of Bangladesh and Argentina are dearly united by football, despite our geographical distance," Momen said in a letter to Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Santiago Andrés Cafiero on Monday.

"You would be amazed to see the spontaneous rejoicing of the people of Bangladesh after the victory of the Argentine team in the FIFA World Cup, last (Sunday) night," he said.

On behalf of the people of Bangladesh and on his own behalf, Minister Momen conveyed their heartfelt felicitations and congratulations to his Argentine counterpart and the friendly people of the Argentine Republic.

In this joyful moment, Momen reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to deepen the existing relations and friendship between the two friendly countries.

"I look forward to working closely to consolidate our mutual priorities and opening of Missions in each other's capital in the coming days," he said.

Homes and streets across Argentina and Bangladesh became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties. It was the country's third World Cup title, and the first since 1986.

