'Heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother': Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed

World Health Organization South-East Asia Regional Director Saima Wazed Thursday expressed her despair at not being able to meet her mother, former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in a post on X.

Sheikh Hasina remains in India after she forced to flee her country in the wake of violent protests, reports The Indian Express.

Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening, and was taken to a safe house. While she was supposed to head to London, her travel plans to the UK hit "roadblocks", and New Delhi affirmed that they were willing to host for "as long as it takes".

"Heartbroken with the loss of life in my country that I love. So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time. I remain committed to my role as RD @WHOSEARO," Wazed said.

Hasina was reportedly convinced by her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy to resign and leave the country as security officers warned that the situation could not be handled by force anymore. On Wednesday, Joy, in a Facebook post, said that the party had not given up yet and was ready to hold talks with opponents and the administration.

The students had been protesting against the reservations in government jobs. However, the protests soon swelled into demands for Hasina's downfall as they held her directly responsible for the violence against the students by the police and Awami League supporters while they were protesting against the job reservations. Hundreds were killed and several others were injured during the protests, which also saw extensive damage to vehicles and houses.

After Hasina's resignation, thousands stormed into her official residence 'Ganabhaban', shouting slogans and showing victory signs. Visuals showed crowds in the drawing rooms of the residence, and some people could be seen carrying away televisions, furniture and personal belongings.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin Tuesday announced that Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus would lead the new interim government, a key demand of student demonstrators. Yunus, 84, is set to take oath on Thursday, 9 pm, and has urged everyone to stay calm and avoid violence.