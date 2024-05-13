Heart patient's death in Gazipur hospital: 'Jostling' inside lift delayed rescue operation, authorities claim

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 12:23 pm

Related News

Heart patient's death in Gazipur hospital: 'Jostling' inside lift delayed rescue operation, authorities claim

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 12:23 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Earlier yesterday (12 May), a heart patient allegedly died after getting stuck in a lift of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for about 45 minutes. The deceased was identified as Momtaz Begum, 53, wife of Sharfuddin of Raniganj Barigaon village in Kapasia upazila of Gazipur.

The authorities of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Gazipur have attributed her death to the chaos inside a lift.

They said frantic banging on the lift's door caused the safety system to break down and delay the rescue operation, resulting in tragedy.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a letter sent to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) yesterday (12 May) afternoon, the hospital authorities also contested previous claims, stating that the lift was stuck for a maximum of 10-15 minutes, not the reported 45 minutes.

Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital Director Md Jahangir Alam confirmed the letter noting that it was based on preliminary findings.

According to the letter, the lift got trapped between the 9th and 10th floor initially due to a power outage. Although the Automated Rescue Device (ARD) typically activates within a minute in such situations, panicked occupants, accompanying the patient, exacerbated the situation by panicking inside, causing the door safety system to malfunction.

After manual intervention by the lift operator, the elevator was brought to a floor and people including the patient were able to come out of it. 

The entire process reportedly took 10-15 minutes, said the letter signed by the hospital director (acting)  Md Jahangir Alam and PWD E/M Division-10 Engineer Md Abdul Halim.

Heart patient dies after being stuck in hospital lift for about 45 minutes

Momtaz, who got stuck inside the lift, was rushed to the emergency department but was declared dead upon arrival.

Regarding the fitness and maintenance status of the lift, the letter affirmed that it was fully operational and was under regular servicing.

The letter also informed that a five-member probe committee has been formed to investigate the incident

Reportedly, the incident took place around 9:30am when Momtaz was being taken to the heart department on the fourth floor of the hospital from the 11th floor.

Top News

Heart Patients / Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

2h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

15h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

21m | Videos
Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

1h | Videos
How deep is the German-US relationship?

How deep is the German-US relationship?

2h | Videos
Higher-income people benefit most, with lower-income Americans lagging behind

Higher-income people benefit most, with lower-income Americans lagging behind

2h | Videos