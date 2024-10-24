Hearing on review petitions to reinstate caretaker govt on 17 November

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 01:04 pm

Related News

Hearing on review petitions to reinstate caretaker govt on 17 November

State has requested additional time for adequate preparation as the matter is of national interest

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 01:04 pm
The Supreme Court building in Dhaka. File Photo: BSS
The Supreme Court building in Dhaka. File Photo: BSS

The Appellate Division has set 17 November as the date for hearing three petitions seeking review of the 2011 judgment that annulled the 13th amendment to the Bangladesh Constitution, which introduced the caretaker government system in 1996.

The full six-member bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today (24 October) fixed the date after hearing the state's application requesting additional time for adequate preparation as the matter is of national interest.

Why abolishing caretaker govt won’t be declared illegal: HC

Lawyers Zainul Abedin, Sharif Bhuiyan and Shishir Monir represented the petitioners during the hearing while Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman represented the state.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

One of the three petitions was filed in August by five civil society members, including SHUJAN Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar, and the other two by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami this month.

Jamaat files review petition to reinstate caretaker government

Parliament passed the 13th amendment, which established the caretaker government provision, in 1996. However, its validity was challenged in 1998 by Supreme Court lawyer Advocate M Salimullah and two other lawyers, who filed a writ petition in the High Court.

On 4 August 2004, the High Court dismissed the writ and upheld the legality of the caretaker government system.

Fakhrul files petition to review verdict that abolished 13th amendment

After the High Court's verdict, an appeal was filed by the petitioners in 2005, which led to a hearing by a seven-member full Appellate Division bench, headed by the then chief justice ABM Khairul Haque. On 10 May 2011, the bench, by a majority view, declared the 13th amendment unconstitutional and illegal.

Afterwards, the 15th amendment to the constitution, which included the abolition of the caretaker government system and other provisions, was passed by parliament on 30 June 2011. A gazette notification was also published in this regard several days later, on 3 July.

The court did, however, allow for the 10th and 11th general elections to be held under a caretaker government, contingent on parliamentary consensus over the appointment of the chief adviser.

Since the abolition of the system, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies have persistently demanded its reinstatement.

The then ruling Awami League, on the other hand, firmly rejected these calls.

Top News

Appellate Division / Law / Caretaker Government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

18h | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

2d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

1h | Videos
Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

1h | Videos
Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

2h | Videos
Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

16h | Videos