Hearing in Pori Moni’s plea to quash drugs case ends, verdict on Tuesday

Pori Moni. Photo: Collected
Pori Moni. Photo: Collected

Hearing on the appeal filed by Dhallywood actor Pori Moni for quashing the case filed against her under the Narcotics Control Act and subsequent indictment by the trial court has come to an end.

The High Court (HC) has fixed Tuesday (1 March) to deliver a verdict in this regard.

On Monday (28 February), the High Court bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Salim passed the order following a virtual hearing.

Advocate Zahirul Islam (ZI) Khan Panna stood for Pori Moni in the court along with advocates Syeda Nasrin and Shahinuzzaman Shaheen.

On 30 January, Pori Moni filed an application under Section 561 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the concerned branch of the HC seeking dismissal of the order for framing charges in the Narcotics Control Act case.

At the same time, the application also sought dismissal of the case.

On 5 January, Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of Dhaka's Special Judge's Court no 10 rejected the plea of the three accused for dismissing the case and framed charges.

The two other accused in the case are Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain.

RAB arrested Pori Moni from her house in Banani after a raid "based on specific information" on 4 August last year. On the same day, she was taken to the RAB headquarters and questioned.

The next day, Pori Moni, film producer Nazrul Islam Raj and their two accomplices Ashraful Islam Dipu and Sabuj Ali were taken to Banani police station.

RAB then filed a case against Pori Moni and Dipu with the Banani police station under the Narcotics Control Act. Separate cases were also filed against Raj and his associate Sabuj Ali.

Pori Moni / drug case / High Court (HC)

