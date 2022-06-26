Healthcare in crisis as floods damage 24 Sylhet hospitals

At least 24 healthcare centres in Sylhet have sustained damage due to the continuing floods, including MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, the city's main healthcare centre.

At least five thousand patients are treated here every day.

Awal Mia, of Tukerbazar in Sadar upazila, came to Osmani Hospital on Sunday for his father's radiotherapy but could not avail treatment and had to return home.

Awal said the hospital informed him the radiotherapy machine was damaged by the floodwaters.

"My father's life could be in danger if he doesn't get timely treatment for cancer," he said.

Not only the radiotherapy equipment, but also several MRI and CT scan diagnostic instruments of Osmani Hospital have been damaged by the floods. Diagnostic tests are at a standstill, causing patients extreme distress

Also, 31 out of 65 union sub-centres were affected. Out of 926 community clinics, 414 clinics are under water.

Health Minister Zahid Malek plans to visit Sylhet on Monday to inspect the damage.

According to the Health Department of Sylhet, of the 40 health complexes in Sylhet, 24 were submerged in the floods and various equipment was destroyed.

All the healthcare facilities in the district, including Sunamganj Sadar Hospital, were flooded and many upazila health complexes of the district are still under water.

According to the preliminary flood damage report from the Sylhet Health Department, all the health facilities have suffered extensive infrastructural damage including damaged electrical equipment, refrigerators, X-ray machines, and more.

It is yet to be ascertained whether these devices deluged by the flooding are working or not. It will take more time to assess and report the full extent of damage.

On 18 June, flood waters entered the Osmani hospital and the first floor of the hospital is knee-deep in water.

Brigadier General Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, director of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, said the ground floor of the hospital was completely damaged by the floods.

"MRI, CT scan machine, radiotherapy machine, all were innundated on the ground floor of the hospital. We are trying to operate the radiotherapy machine but nothing can be said yet about the future of the MRI and CT scan machines. Patients are currently unable to avail CT scan, MRI, and radiotherapy services. These tests have to be done from outside," he added.

"The hospital's ambulance, the director's car and other important infrastructure were all destroyed. A lot of furniture is damaged as well," he said, adding that it would take more time to fully confirm the extent of the damage.

Sylhet Kompaniganj Upazila Health Officer Dr Kamruzzaman Russell said, "The ground floor of our health complex was under 10 feet of water. A lot of important equipment has been damaged and a lot of furniture has been washed away. Now that the water has started to recede, some services have resumed."

Sylhet Divisional Director (Health) Himanshu Lal Roy spoke of the damage and said the ongoing floods have caused tremendous damage to health services. Infrastructure, furniture as well as equipment has been damaged.

Himanshu said the pressure of patients has been increasing in hospitals as the floodwater has started receding.

"The outbreak of waterborne diseases has increased. Equipment, infrastructure and furniture were all destroyed in the flooding and medical staff are struggling to cope with the pressure of patients," he added.