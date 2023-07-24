ZEISS Group launches ZEISS VISION EXPERT Center at Bangladesh Eye Hospital

Carl Zeiss, a global leader in optical and optoelectronic technology, today announced the grand opening of its first ZEISS VISION EXPERT Center in Bangladesh Eye Hospital Dhaka.

The launching represents a significant milestone for the nation's eye care industry, as the renowned brand brings its cutting-edge global optical expertise and innovative solutions to cater to the vision needs of the local community, reads a press release.

The ZEISS VISION EXPERT Center was inaugurated by Dr Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury, Chairman of Bangladesh Eye Hospital, Dr Niaz Abdur Rahman, MD of Bangladesh Eye Hospital, Miguel Gonzalez Diaz, MD of Carl Zeiss India (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd and Vikas Saxena, Regional Head – SAARC, ZEISS Group, the release added.

The event served as an opportunity to showcase the ZEISS VISION EXPERT Center's state-of-the-art technologies and advanced vision care services that will be available to the masses.

Commenting on the launch, Miguel Gonzalez Diaz, MD of Carl Zeiss India (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd, expressed his excitement, "We are thrilled to introduce our first ZEISS VISION EXPERT Center in Dhaka at Bangladesh Eye Hospital. Carl Zeiss has always been at the forefront of innovation in the optical industry, and we are proud to extend our legacy to the vibrant community of Bangladesh. Our innovative set of steps, including an assessment of each patient's individual profile, combined with comprehensive measurement technology, will help provide patients with the lens options for their individual needs. With ZEISS as your ally, one will always gain the best experience available in the market for oneself and the patients"

Vikas Saxena, Regional Head – SAARC, ZEISS Group commented, "This launch is a testament to our dedication to elevating eye care standards and enhancing the quality of life for Bangladesh's residents. It is an exciting chapter in Carl Zeiss's global expansion strategy and reflects our company's confidence in the potential of Bangladesh's rapidly growing eye care market."

Talking about the latest addition to the Bangladesh Eye Hospital, Dr. Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury said, "We are immensely proud to collaborate with ZEISS Group for this ZEISS VISION EXPERT Center in Dhaka. The Center is equipped with the latest cutting-edge technologies and staffed by a team of highly skilled optometrists and opticians. This combination of advanced equipment and top doctors at the hospital will ensure that each patient receives best-in-class eye care treatments, personalized and accurate eye examinations, precise prescriptions and tailored solutions to meet their specific vision requirements."

According to the release, the ZEISS VISION EXPERT Center will offer a wide range of highly innovative technologies, including ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 Digital Technology which is a centration device that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to suggest the best recommended frames to consumers. It also offers distinguished features such as 180-degree view of the user's face, virtual try-ons, frame comparisons, and more.

Further, the Center will also have high-quality lenses, perfectly fitting frames, and other optical accessories, all manufactured using state-of-the-art technologies and premium materials.