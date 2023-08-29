Zaynax Health: Delivering affordable healthcare access

Health

Tawsia Tajmim
29 August, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 02:21 pm

Related News

Zaynax Health: Delivering affordable healthcare access

Zaynax’s packages include online consultations, discounted lab tests, medicine delivery, and cashback of up to Tk2,00,000

Tawsia Tajmim
29 August, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 02:21 pm
Parvez Ahmad, chief operating officer of Zaynax Health. Photo: Courtesy
Parvez Ahmad, chief operating officer of Zaynax Health. Photo: Courtesy

Shamsunnahar was pleasantly surprised to find a doctor receiving her call when she phoned Zaynax Health's telemedicine service.

"Usually, call centres receive phone calls and connect to a doctor. But here, the doctor directly received my call and gave me the necessary advice for my ulcer issues," Shamsunnahar told The Business Standard.  

As a busy professional, the convenience of a telephone consultation was a welcome relief, sparing her from the time-consuming process of visiting a doctor in person.

Shamsunnahar avails all these services by paying only Tk79 for a  package of Zaynax Health. "With this, I get telemedicine services as often as I want in a month."

Zaynax Health, starting its journey in February last year, is "the country's first health super app providing 360-degree digital solutions for all healthcare needs", the company said.

Their packages include 24/7 telemedicine services with both audio and video calls, online consultation with specialist doctors, discounted lab tests, medicine delivery, hospitalisation cashback of up to Tk2,00,000, and more.

Zaynax Health on average provides online telemedicine services to 700-800 patients a day, 60% of whom are from outside Dhaka, the company said. This helps patients outside Dhaka get consultations with real doctors instead of quacks.

Besides, since its inception in February 2022, more than 1,20,000 people have taken Zaynax's services.

Zaynax also offers 'Doctor Calling Cards' to prevent self-treatment without prescriptions. These scratch cards provide two tele-consultations with doctors, offering both audio and video options for Tk49.

The company believes this facility will reduce the use of wrong treatments or the unnecessary usage of antibiotics.

Parvez Ahmad, chief operating officer of Zaynax Health, told TBS that they were working on accessibility and affordability of healthcare. 

"There is one doctor for every 10,000 patients in Bangladesh. The number of doctors cannot be increased overnight but we can make maximum utilisation of the doctors we have now by using technology," he said.

How to use Zaynax Health app

After downloading the Zaynax Health app from the Google Play Store, any package can be purchased using bKash, cash or Visa card. 

There are eight services including doctor calls, health checkups, diagnostics, and medicine orders. 

Parvez Ahmad said, "Patients reach out to us for a wide range of medical concerns, reflecting the GP (general practitioner) approach. This concept is not widely practised in Bangladesh, but we aim to introduce and provide it here."

He said Bangladeshis seek out professors or senior physicians for all health issues, which can lead to other emergency patients, who genuinely require immediate attention, being denied services.

He mentioned that Zaynax has the largest partnership in Bangladesh. "We have partnerships with 356 hospitals and a presence in 64 districts. Buy our package and get a 20%-50% discount on any test at any hospital."

Zaynax Health currently has 82,000 paid customers who qualify for cashback on hospitalisation expenses ranging from Tk50,000 to Tk2,00,000 with the purchase of their package.

Purchase a Zaynax package before hospital admission for a refund based on the package, with the submission of the money receipt and treatment sheet, he added.

Parvez Ahmad said, "We provide services to garment workers. So far 45,000 workers are using our package. We will serve 6.7 million workers in two years."

Zaynax Health also plans to provide free doctor services in the Bengali language to expatriate workers.

Bangladesh / Top News

Zaynax Health / Healthcare / app

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh