This year's dengue death toll rises to 67 with two deaths in 24 hours

Health

UNB
08 July, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 06:11 pm

Related News

This year's dengue death toll rises to 67 with two deaths in 24 hours

820 more hospitalised

UNB
08 July, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 06:11 pm
This year&#039;s dengue death toll rises to 67 with two deaths in 24 hours

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 67 this year.

During the period, 820 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 603 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 2,502 dengue patients, including 1,773 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 12,118 dengue cases and 9,549 recoveries.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Top News

Dengue / Dengue Cases / Dengue death toll

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

4h | Features
Goats grazing in the now dried up river, where fish was once abundant. Photo: Masum Billah

Chandana: The death of a once mighty offshoot of Padma

10h | Panorama
With patients and their relatives crowding every single ward, there is hardly any place left — even on the floor — for new admissions. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dengue outbreak: Where we are failing

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How to fight with fatigue?

How to fight with fatigue?

9h | TBS Stories
5 Tips to navigate the transition from education to work

5 Tips to navigate the transition from education to work

2h | TBS Career
How the stock market might behave in the second half of 2023

How the stock market might behave in the second half of 2023

7h | TBS Markets
Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

5
5 foods that fight high cholesterol
Health

5 foods that fight high cholesterol

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020