Yearly 12 lakh normal deliveries possible at union model centres: Health minister 

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said 12 lakh childbirths can be carried out without the need for c-sections every year through model union health and family welfare centres under family planning division.

"We have taken initiatives to develop the model health centres with a view to reducing caesarean deliveries," he said while inaugurating 500 model union health and family welfare centres marking the 59th birthday of Sheikh Russel at a city hotel Tuesday (18 October).

The minister expressed hope that maternal and child mortality rates will decrease through increasing institutional deliveries.

He said, "Institutions dedicated to maternity care work for eight hours in rural areas of the country. Service cannot be ensured with this working hour. That's why we have decided to provide 24 hours service seven days a week."

Zahid Maleque further said that adequate manpower and instruments have been provided in the 500 model health centres to ensure maternity care services.

He also said that the government plans to open 500 more model health centres in future.