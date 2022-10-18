Yearly 12 lakh normal deliveries possible at union model centres: Health minister 

Health

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 04:50 pm

Related News

Yearly 12 lakh normal deliveries possible at union model centres: Health minister 

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Malik
File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Malik

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said 12 lakh childbirths can be carried out without the need for c-sections every year through model union health and family welfare centres under family planning division.

"We have taken initiatives to develop the model health centres with a view to reducing caesarean deliveries," he said while inaugurating 500 model union health and family welfare centres marking the 59th birthday of Sheikh Russel at a city hotel Tuesday (18 October).

The minister expressed hope that maternal and child mortality rates will decrease through increasing institutional deliveries.

He said, "Institutions dedicated to maternity care work for eight hours in rural areas of the country. Service cannot be ensured with this working hour. That's why we have decided to provide 24 hours service seven days a week."

Zahid Maleque further said that adequate manpower and instruments have been provided in the 500 model health centres to ensure maternity care services.

He also said that the government plans to open 500 more model health centres in future.

Top News

Normal deliveries / health minister Zahid Maleque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

7h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

8h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

20h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

23h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products