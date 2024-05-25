World Thyroid Day: Public awareness key to combating disease

Around 3.5 crore people in Bangladesh are currently suffering from thyroid diseases, said Dr Mohammad Robed Amin, non-communicable disease control line director at the Directorate General of Health Services.

During a scientific seminar at the BSMMU Super Specialised Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday, the official said that research is needed to further raise awareness of the disease.

Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh President Professor Dr Farhana Dewan underscored the critical role of public awareness campaigns, alongside healthcare professionals, in promoting a health-conscious nation.

Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and Diabetologists of Bangladesh President Professor Dr Farid Uddin said world-class thyroid treatment is now readily available within Bangladesh.

He said there are over 300 thyroid specialists in Bangladesh, which eliminates the need for overseas treatment.

The event also included esteemed guests such as ACEDB Secretary General Professor Dr Indrajit Prasad, OGSB Secretary General Professor Dr Salma Rauf, and other specialist doctors.

The seminar was organised by the Association of Endocrinologists and Diabetologists of Bangladesh in partnership with Renata Ltd to raise awareness about thyroid diseases on the occasion of World Thyroid Day 2024.

The theme this year was "Thyroid Hormone Disorders - Non-Communicable Diseases."