World Hemophilia Day 2022: Why hemophilia rare in women?

Health

Hindustan Times
17 April, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 12:43 pm

Related News

World Hemophilia Day 2022: Why hemophilia rare in women?

Hindustan Times
17 April, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 12:43 pm
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Why hemophilia rare in women?

Hemophilia is a hereditary bleeding disorder that mainly affects men. In this condition, the blood clotting proteins are missing and one bleeds for longer than normal after an injury. Because of problems in clotting, hemophilia can be life threatening in cases when bleeding cannot be stopped for some reason or it occurs in brain or some other vital organ. Bleeding in head can lead to seizures or paralysis.

What is the cause of hemophilia?

When blood moves through blood vessels, it has a natural tendency to keep itself in fluid status but in case of injury to the vessels, there is a clot formation which prevents loss of blood. The clot formation is a complex process which involves clotting factors and platelets. When these clotting factors are missing due to mostly genetic reasons this disease occurs. Hemophilia can be acquired too in case of certain conditions when a person's immune system attacks clotting factos in the blood. Pregnancy, autoimmune conditions, multiple sclerosis, cancer or drug reactions can cause it.

Symptoms of hemophilia

According to mayoclinic, unexplained and excessive bleeding from cuts or injuries, large or deep bruises, unusual bleeding after vaccinations, pain, swelling or tightness in joints, blood in urine or stool, nosebleeds without a known cause are some of the symptoms of hemophilia.

Why hemophilia is rare in women

"Hemophilia is a X linked recessive disorder. It means the gene for hemophilia lies on the X chromosome. Since females have two X chromosomes, they are usually not affected by hemophilia," says Dr. Shweta Bansal, Consultant Pediatric Oncologist, Masina Hospital.

Women, however, can be the carriers of the disease and pass on the disease to their sons. Since males have only one X chromosome, they can manifest the disease in the absence of normal gene.

According to Dr Bansal, hemophilia can affect women in the following cases:

Lyonisation of X chromosome: There is inactivation of one of the X chromosome with normal wild type gene and only affected chromosome with hemophilia gene is expressed.

When both X chromosomes are affected: The condition is called called homozygosity. If the mother is carrier and father is affected with the disease, then daughter can inherit both affected X chromosomes from each parent and will manifest the disease.

Other reason could be denovo new mutation in the normal X chromosome , making both chromosomes having defective gene.

Turner syndrome: In women affected by it, one of the X chromosome is missing and in case the X chromosome is afected, they can manifest the disease.

Deficiency of vitamin K: Vitamin K helps in activation of coagulation factors. Deficiency of Vitamin K also leads to hemophilia like state.

World+Biz

World Hemophilia Day 2022 / Hemophilia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The issue is not that Musk lacks the cash to buy Twitter. It’s that he lacks the temperament to run it. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk is not what Twitter needs right now

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘It is somehow ingrained in us that a multinational job is better than a local one’

3h | Panorama
All the products of KJ are entirely handmade and environment-friendly. Photo: Courtesy

KJ: Introducing lifestyle footwear to light up your day

4h | Mode
A variety of bakery and pastry products are made in a healthy environment in the factory of Le Beckhouse. The bakery was launched at the initiative of UK-returnee Abrar Hossain and two of his friends, Mohammad Ataul and Sajid Ahmed, in the Kalurghat Bscic industrial area of Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Le Bakehouse: Chattogram’s bakery at its best

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

5h | Videos
The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

19h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

19h | Videos
Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals