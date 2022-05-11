World Bank assures of financial assistance for vaccine purchase: Minister

Health

TBS Report 
11 May, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 08:38 pm

Related News

World Bank assures of financial assistance for vaccine purchase: Minister

Bangladesh received a notion from the World Bank for financial assistance of about $1B for 5th Health Population Nutrition Sector Programme

TBS Report 
11 May, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 08:38 pm
World Bank assures of financial assistance for vaccine purchase: Minister

The World Bank has promised a large amount of financial assistance for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines in Bangladesh to combat the next wave, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

"Bangladesh has got world recognition as the 5th most successful country in the world against Covid-19 and is in the first position in South Asia. This has caught the attention of the World Bank as well," he said after attending meetings with two high-level delegations of the World Bank in Washington Wednesday (11 May). 

The minister also noted that the World Bank is also eager to assist with other emergency medical services in the health sector of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The two meetings discussed the progress made in the implementation of the 4th Health Population Nutrition Sector Programme in Bangladesh, the adoption of the 5th Health Population Nutrition Programme, and the campaigns adopted by the government to combat Covid.

The first meeting was attended by a high-level delegation led by Mamta Murti, vice president of the World Bank's Department of Health Population and Nutrition, said the minister.

Health Minister Zahid Malek further said that the meeting had positively discussed the adoption of the 5th Health Population Nutrition Sector Programme.

Bangladesh received a notion from the World Bank for financial assistance of about $1 billion in this sector, he added. 

The establishment of a Regional Surveillance Centre for the South Asia region in Dhaka has also been discussed.

Bangladesh / Top News

World Bank / Zahid Maleque / financial assistance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

11h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

12h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

5h | Videos
Solve the problem of foot cracking

Solve the problem of foot cracking

6h | Videos
Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

6h | Videos
Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert