World Bank assures of financial assistance for vaccine purchase: Minister

The World Bank has promised a large amount of financial assistance for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines in Bangladesh to combat the next wave, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

"Bangladesh has got world recognition as the 5th most successful country in the world against Covid-19 and is in the first position in South Asia. This has caught the attention of the World Bank as well," he said after attending meetings with two high-level delegations of the World Bank in Washington Wednesday (11 May).

The minister also noted that the World Bank is also eager to assist with other emergency medical services in the health sector of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The two meetings discussed the progress made in the implementation of the 4th Health Population Nutrition Sector Programme in Bangladesh, the adoption of the 5th Health Population Nutrition Programme, and the campaigns adopted by the government to combat Covid.

The first meeting was attended by a high-level delegation led by Mamta Murti, vice president of the World Bank's Department of Health Population and Nutrition, said the minister.

Health Minister Zahid Malek further said that the meeting had positively discussed the adoption of the 5th Health Population Nutrition Sector Programme.

Bangladesh received a notion from the World Bank for financial assistance of about $1 billion in this sector, he added.

The establishment of a Regional Surveillance Centre for the South Asia region in Dhaka has also been discussed.