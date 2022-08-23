Workshop on skin disease diagnosis starts in capital 

A two-day workshop on modern diagnostic methods of skin diseases has started in the capital under the initiative of Bangladesh Academy of Dermatology.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed inaugurated this workshop on "A to Z Dermoscopy" on Tuesday (23 August) morning as the chief guest, said a press release.

The workshop was presided over by the Bangladesh Academy of Dermatology President Professor Dr Md Shahidullah Sikder.

In the speech of the chief guest, Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said that the latest technology has a great contribution to ensuring accurate diagnosis and advanced treatment.

Dr Md Shahidullah Sikder said, in the A to Z dermoscopy workshop, foreign expert doctors are giving hands-on training to young doctors on dermatology.

"Today's workshop will reduce the tendency of patients to go abroad for skin treatment and they will get affordable treatment in the country," he added.

