Women at higher risks as dengue cases, deaths rise alarmingly

This year, Bangladesh recorded the highest number of dengue deaths and patient hospitalisations in a single day.

Besides, an analysis of 50 dengue patients carried out by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) shows that mortality from dengue is higher among women – 62% as opposed to 38% among men.

It also shows that mostly patients aged 19-50 died due to dengue.

Bangladesh reported five more deaths from dengue and 678 new cases of infections in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning. With this, the death toll from dengue rose to 61 so far this year with 14 deaths in the first four days of July.

Fifty-five wards of the two Dhaka city corporations, including Mirpur, Gulshan, Banani, Mugda, Eskaton, and Dhanmondi, are at high risk of dengue.

The DGHS calls on everyone to work together to fight the dengue menace.

The incidence and death rate of women with dengue is high due to their long stay at home and their tendency to delay visiting a doctor, health experts say.

Dr MH Choudhury Lelin, a preventive medicine specialist, told The Business Standard that aedes mosquitoes live more in homes, and a large number of women stay at home for a long time, which makes them more susceptible to dengue infection. Besides, women go to a doctor when they cannot bear the suffering. In the meantime, their condition worsens.

"We are getting mostly secondary dengue patients. Once a person is infected with a type of dengue, they develop immunity against it. But when infected with another type, the situation is severe," said the chairman of Health and Hope Hospital.

According to the DGHS, this year 80% of dengue patients died within three days after hospitalisation while 14% within four to ten days.

Dr Lelin said now people are infected with dengue, Covid, and seasonal fever. So, if someone has a fever, they should go to the doctor. After tests, treatment should be given accordingly.

High-risk of dengue in Gulshan, Banani, Dhanmondi

A survey has found a high density of Aedes mosquito larvae in the Gulshan and Banani areas of Dhaka North City Corporation as well as in Mugda and Dhanmondi under Dhaka South.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Dr Nazmul Islam, director of Disease Control at the DGHS, disclosed the details of areas of the two city corporations with high Aedes concentrations on the basis of a survey. The survey was conducted from 18 to 27 June.

"These 55 of the 98 wards surveyed have a Breteau Index of higher than 20. Once the Breteau Index is more than 20, we consider the area as high risk," he said.

Prevention of dengue now requires a collective initiative of all, he said.

A total of 1,669 dengue patients, including 1,100 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, according to the DGHS.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019.