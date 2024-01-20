Will walking faster reduce your diabetes risk?

Health

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 11:03 am

Will walking faster reduce your diabetes risk?

Walking at speeds between 3 mph and 4 mph demonstrated a 24% reduction in diabetes risk while surpassing 4 mph was associated with an impressive 39% lower risk

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 11:03 am
Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

An online publication dated 28 November 2023, in the British Journal of Sports Medicine has indicated a potential correlation between the pace of daily walking and a reduced risk of developing diabetes. 

According to an article by Harvard Health, The study synthesized data from 10 research projects spanning the last two decades, involving over 508,000 adults, predominantly middle-aged, across the globe. 

Over a follow-up period of three to 11 years, the findings revealed notable associations between walking speed and diabetes risk.

In comparison to "casual" walking (at speeds less than 2 mph), engaging in brisk walking at 2 mph to 3 mph was linked to a 15% lower risk of diabetes, irrespective of the duration of daily walks. 

Walking at speeds between 3 mph and 4 mph demonstrated a 24% reduction in diabetes risk while surpassing 4 mph was associated with an impressive 39% lower risk. It is crucial to note that the nature of the study is observational, and therefore, it does not conclusively establish a cause-and-effect relationship between brisk walking and diabetes prevention.

However, existing knowledge underscores the positive impact of brisk walking, and aerobic activities in general, on various health aspects such as blood sugar control, weight management, and cardiovascular health. These factors collectively contribute to the prevention of diabetes and other chronic diseases.
 

