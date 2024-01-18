Will overhaul health services: Health Minister Samanta Lal

Health

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 06:14 pm

Related News

Will overhaul health services: Health Minister Samanta Lal

Dr Samanta Lal mentioned his plan to first inspect hospitals in Dhaka and rural areas.

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 06:14 pm
Newly appointed Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen
Newly appointed Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen

Expressing his commitment to reform the country's health services, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today he intends to work for the people.

"I have served the people throughout my life. My two sons are settled abroad. I have only one expectation from this ministerial position – to work for the people of the country," said the minister during a programme at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery on Thursday.

The hospital authorities organised the programme to confer a reception on the new health minister.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

To pursue his goal, Dr Samanta Lal mentioned his plan to first inspect hospitals in Dhaka and rural areas.

"After that, I will start working to overhaul the health services. But, you have to give me some time to initiate the work," added the health minister.

Expressing confidence in achieving his objectives, Dr Samanta Lal said, "I have come to this position by providing treatment at the village level. I promise that with everyone's cooperation, I'll be able to do it."

The programme was presided over by Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery Director Rehena Awal, with Health Services Division Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary Azizur Rahman, Directorate General of Health Services Director General ABM Khurshid Alam, BSMMU VC Sharfuddin Ahmed, and others also in attendance.

Bangladesh / Top News

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen / Bangladesh Health sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

3h | Panorama
J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

9h | Features
Genocide in Gaza. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

10h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

1h | Videos
Iran vs Pakistan military power 2024

Iran vs Pakistan military power 2024

2h | Videos
Schools shut in Kurigram due to cold wave

Schools shut in Kurigram due to cold wave

2h | Videos
Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

5h | Videos