Will overhaul health services: Health Minister Samanta Lal

Expressing his commitment to reform the country's health services, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today he intends to work for the people.

"I have served the people throughout my life. My two sons are settled abroad. I have only one expectation from this ministerial position – to work for the people of the country," said the minister during a programme at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery on Thursday.

The hospital authorities organised the programme to confer a reception on the new health minister.

To pursue his goal, Dr Samanta Lal mentioned his plan to first inspect hospitals in Dhaka and rural areas.

"After that, I will start working to overhaul the health services. But, you have to give me some time to initiate the work," added the health minister.

Expressing confidence in achieving his objectives, Dr Samanta Lal said, "I have come to this position by providing treatment at the village level. I promise that with everyone's cooperation, I'll be able to do it."

The programme was presided over by Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery Director Rehena Awal, with Health Services Division Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary Azizur Rahman, Directorate General of Health Services Director General ABM Khurshid Alam, BSMMU VC Sharfuddin Ahmed, and others also in attendance.