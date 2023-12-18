Will a multivitamin help my brain?

Published online by the journal Alzheimer's and Dementia on 10 April 2023, were the findings of a trial involving more than 2,200 participants, with an average age of 71.

At the commencement of the study, individuals assigned to the multivitamin group were comparable to those assigned to the placebo group in terms of education, risk factors, and performance on various cognitive tests.

According to an article by Harvard Health, after a three-year duration, participants who had taken the multivitamin exhibited higher scores on cognitive testing compared to those who had taken the placebo, particularly among individuals with documented cardiovascular disease.

Published online by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition on 24 May 2023, the results of a second trial involving over 3,500 older individuals (average age 73) without any known cardiovascular disease were disclosed.

Similar to the previous study, participants were highly comparable in terms of education and cognitive aspects at the study's outset. After three years, individuals consuming the multivitamin exhibited superior performance on a memory test compared to those taking the placebo, while their performance on other cognitive tests remained similar.

These two extensive randomized controlled trials represent the sole instances of testing the impact of a multivitamin pill on cognition.

The findings suggest that individuals aged 60 and above who incorporate a multivitamin into their routine are less prone to undergo cognitive decline, especially over the ensuing three years, when compared to those taking a placebo. Notably, this benefit seems particularly pronounced among individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular disease.

These studies do not answer several important questions. Which of the vitamins and minerals included in the pill caused the benefits? One of the leaders of the studies, Dr JoAnn Manson, professor of medicine and epidemiology at Harvard and a member of the Harvard Health Letter editorial board, speculates that the B vitamins, vitamin D, lutein, zinc, and magnesium may be responsible.

Will this benefit persist if people take the pill for longer than three years? Will daily multivitamins protect against getting dementia, as well as protecting against age-related cognitive decline? The only way to answer these questions is with more research.

So, to answer your question, you may be achieving a benefit from that daily multivitamin you take.