Will be better if health budget slightly higher: Health minister

Health

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 04:20 pm

Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected.
Health Minister Zahid Malek has said it would be better if the health budget was increased per the scope of health care.

"Compared to last year, the health budget is higher. But, it would be better to increase the health budget a little more according to the scope of health care," said the minister while inaugurating the intensive care unit (ICU) at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) on Sunday.

The minister said in the new budget, Tk38,052 crore was allocated for health, which is 5% of the total budget. 

Poor allocation despite promises to ensure quality healthcare

"In the last financial year, 5.4% of the total budget, Tk36,863 crore was allocated to this sector. But according to the increased scope of health care, it was necessary to raise it a little more," he added.

The health minister said the price of tobacco products has been increased in the budget to ensure good health for people.

Among others, Director General of the Department of Health Professor Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, NITOR Director Professor Dr Md Abdul Gani Mollah along with senior doctors, nurses and officials of the hospital were present.

 

